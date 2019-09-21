Blackhawks' John Quenneville: Still sidelined
Quenneville (hip) won't be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Bruins.
Quenneville will miss a second straight game due to his hip injury and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return. Once healthy, the 23-year-old forward will be shipped to AHL Rockford.
