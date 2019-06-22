Quenneville is now a member of the Blackhawks following a trade Saturday that saw John Hayden head to the Devils, reports Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca.

Quenneville has proven he can score in the minors, but has struggled to translate that into offense in the NHL. But his reliability should mean he gets a shot at a lower line in Chicago, where stalled careers go to be reignited.

