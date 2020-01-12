Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Another two-point night

Toews had a goal and an assist with one shot and a plus-2 rating Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Ducks. He also won 12 of 20 faceoffs (60 percent).

Toews has put forth back-to-back two-point outings for the Blackhawks and has registered two goals and five assists over his last five games. He got Chicago on the board in the first period with his 11th goal of the season before assisting on Dominik Kubalik's first of two goals in the middle frame. The 31-year-old captain has 35 points in 46 games.