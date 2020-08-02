Toews scored two goals and added an assist, and dominated Connor McDavid in the face-off circle in Chicago's 6-4 win over Edmonton in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.

Captain Serious was at his postseason best. He won 16-of-25 face-offs while McDavid went 4-for-12. Toews was instrumental in helping rookie line mate Dominik Kubalik set an NHL record for most points in his postseason debut (five). It remains to be seen if Toews and company are in the Oilers' heads just yet, but a Game 1 win is often a predictor of success in a five-game series.