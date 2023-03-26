Toews (illness) has been skating and could return to practice soon, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
It's still unclear if Toews will get back in the lineup before the end of the season, as Chicago has just 10 games remaining. The veteran center hasn't played since Jan. 28, so it's encouraging to see him skating again. He has 28 points this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Staying around team•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Won't be traded•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Starts skating•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Lands on retroactive IR•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Likely out for two more games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Expected to miss more time•