Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Big three-point effort
Toews recorded a three-point game Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Panthers. He scored a goal and added two assists.
He hasn't had many multi-point outings this season, so this explosion was nice to see. Toews is warming up -- he has six points in his last six games. And his 16 points in 22 games project to another 58-point season.
