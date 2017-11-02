Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Breaks cold streak in win

Toews scored in the second period of a 3-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

After three games without a point, Toews needed to bounce back in a big way. One goal isn't a big bounce back, but it is a step forward for him, and this should be a sign of more consistent performances from the star moving forward.

