Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Captain Clutch strikes again
Toews picked up a goal and assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Florida.
He also scored in the shootout, his area of specialty dating back to his junior days. Toews' goal was his first in seven games, but he still has seven points in that same span. He has 17 goals and 39 helpers this season, and with luck, Toews could come close to a 70-point campaign. That's nowhere near his 81 points of last season, but it's still a strong tally for fantasy owners.
