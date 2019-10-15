Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Collects first assist of 2019-20
Toews had an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
After a personal-best 81 points in 82 games last season, Toews has come out of the gate slowly in 2019-20. The assist Monday was his first point in four contests. While he'll likely regress from last year's lofty numbers, Toews should be able to challenge the 60-point mark.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Sets new personal best in points•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Matches career high in points•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Strikes on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two helpers in home win•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Point streak at seven games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Pushes point streak to six games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.