Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Collects first assist of 2019-20

Toews had an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

After a personal-best 81 points in 82 games last season, Toews has come out of the gate slowly in 2019-20. The assist Monday was his first point in four contests. While he'll likely regress from last year's lofty numbers, Toews should be able to challenge the 60-point mark.