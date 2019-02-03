Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Collects two points
Toews scored a goal and added an assist -- both coming on the power play -- in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. He also put six shots on net.
Toews gave Chicago a short-lived lead late in the third period before assisting on Erik Gustafsson's overtime winner. The perennial Selke Trophy candidate has tapped into a new level on the offensive end this season. He's scored 23 goals and 51 points and is currently on pace for over 75 points. He's got a shot at surpassing his 76-point career best set back during the 2010-11 campaign.
