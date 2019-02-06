Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Continues hot streak

Toews tallied two assists during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Edmonton.

Toews has been red hot recently, picking up five goals and 11 points in his last five games. The 30-year-old pivot has already surpassed his point total from a season ago, and has shown zero signs of slowing down. He'll look to keep rolling when the Blackhawks face the Canucks on Thursday.

