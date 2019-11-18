Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Continues to trend upward
Toews scored a goal on two shots and won 14 of 21 faceoffs (66.7 percent) in Sunday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.
Toews picked up his fourth goal of the season midway through the third period, taking a Brandon Saad centering feed and beating Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton with a wrist shot. The Chicago captain is slowly, but surely, working his way out of an early-season slump with three goals and nine points in nine November games.
