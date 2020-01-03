Play

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Contributes goal and assist in loss

Toews scored a goal and added a helper in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.

Toews tallied in the second period after setting up a Connor Murphy goal in the first. The star center has 10 goals and 20 assists through 42 games this season. Toews has added 101 shots on goal, 30 PIM and a minus-8 rating.

