Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Contributes goal and assist in loss
Toews scored a goal and added a helper in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.
Toews tallied in the second period after setting up a Connor Murphy goal in the first. The star center has 10 goals and 20 assists through 42 games this season. Toews has added 101 shots on goal, 30 PIM and a minus-8 rating.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Supplies insurance marker•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Paces offense with three points•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Trio of assists in win•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Delivers pair of assists•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores third in five games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: In on every Chicago goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.