Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Contributes in return to lineup
Toews (illness) chipped in a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Columbus.
Captain Serious was forced to miss practice Sept. 21, but as expected, the illness was nothing serious. In addition to the goal, Toews put five shots on goal, played nearly five minutes on special teams, and won 68% of his draws.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Under the weather Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Declines invitation for Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Breaks 12-game playoff goal drought in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scores first goal in nine games•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Scoring streak snapped Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...