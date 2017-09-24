Play

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Contributes in return to lineup

Toews (illness) chipped in a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Columbus.

Captain Serious was forced to miss practice Sept. 21, but as expected, the illness was nothing serious. In addition to the goal, Toews put five shots on goal, played nearly five minutes on special teams, and won 68% of his draws.

