Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Corrals pair of points

Toews netted a power-play goal, added an assist and took four PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Toews' tally capped a four-goal first period for the Blackhawks, and he later set up a valuable insurance tally by Brandon Saad in the third. The pair of points gives Toews three goals and eight points through 17 appearances this year. The goal was also his first power-play point in 2019-20.