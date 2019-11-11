Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Corrals pair of points
Toews netted a power-play goal, added an assist and took four PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Toews' tally capped a four-goal first period for the Blackhawks, and he later set up a valuable insurance tally by Brandon Saad in the third. The pair of points gives Toews three goals and eight points through 17 appearances this year. The goal was also his first power-play point in 2019-20.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Registers assist•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: First multi-point game of 2019-20•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Strikes late to force overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Pots first goal in OT•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Collects first assist of 2019-20•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Sets new personal best in points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.