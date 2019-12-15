Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Delivers pair of assists
Toews produced two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
Toews set up Brandon Saad both times, in the first minute of the second and third periods. Toews has been solid in December, with three goals and four helpers through seven games. For the season, the 31-year-old is at 21 points, 85 shots and 26 PIM through 33 appearances.
