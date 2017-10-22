Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Dishes out pair of assists Saturday
Toews collected two assists in Saturday's win over Arizona.
That's eight points in nine games for the Captain, who snapped a three-game pointless drought. Toews remains one of the most valuable fantasy centers in the game and should be an automatic roll every night.
