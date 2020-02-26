Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Doles out two helpers
Toews had a pair of assists with one shot on goal while going 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) in the faceoff circle Tuesday in a 6-5 loss to St. Louis.
It was the third multi-point performance in the last six games for Toews, who has a goal and seven assists during that time. The venerable captain is still going strong at age 31, tallying 16 goals and 54 points in 63 games, although his minus-7 rating is tracking to be a career-worst. Toews remains a viable fantasy option, particularly in faceoff leagues.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two more assists in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Stays hot with assist•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Three-point burst Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Lights lamp with shorty•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Earns assist for 800th point•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Point streak at six games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.