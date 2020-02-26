Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Doles out two helpers

Toews had a pair of assists with one shot on goal while going 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) in the faceoff circle Tuesday in a 6-5 loss to St. Louis.

It was the third multi-point performance in the last six games for Toews, who has a goal and seven assists during that time. The venerable captain is still going strong at age 31, tallying 16 goals and 54 points in 63 games, although his minus-7 rating is tracking to be a career-worst. Toews remains a viable fantasy option, particularly in faceoff leagues.