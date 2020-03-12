Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Draws two helpers

Toews collected two assists and two shots while going 10-for-14 (71.4 percent) in Wednesday's 6-2 win over San Jose.

Toews set up a Duncan Keith power-play goal less than five minutes into the second period, then added a secondary helper on Brandon Saad's goal later in the frame. The two assists landed the Chicago captain on 60 points for the season, the seventh time in his 13 NHL seasons he's reached that plateau. Toews has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last eight games heading into Friday's tilt against Ottawa.