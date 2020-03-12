Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Draws two helpers
Toews collected two assists and two shots while going 10-for-14 (71.4 percent) in Wednesday's 6-2 win over San Jose.
Toews set up a Duncan Keith power-play goal less than five minutes into the second period, then added a secondary helper on Brandon Saad's goal later in the frame. The two assists landed the Chicago captain on 60 points for the season, the seventh time in his 13 NHL seasons he's reached that plateau. Toews has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last eight games heading into Friday's tilt against Ottawa.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Notches 40th assist•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Finds net vs. Oilers•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Captain Clutch strikes again•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Doles out two helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Two more assists in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Stays hot with assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.