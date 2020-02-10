Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Earns assist for 800th point

Toews recorded an assist, two shots and four PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Toews followed up a six-game point streak with a four-game drought, which he snapped with the assist Sunday. Streaky as he's been lately, the 31-year-old has 45 points, 124 shots and 40 PIM through 55 contests. The helper was also his 800th NHL point (341 tallies, 459 assists), a milestone he achieved in his 928th appearance.