Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Enjoying another strong season

Toews notched 18 goals and 60 points in 70 games before the NHL halted play in March.

Even if the NHL ultimately resumes its season, Toews won't come close to the career highs he posted in goals (35) and points (81) a year ago in 2019-20, but he's proven that he can be counted on for at least 60 points on an annual basis after failing to hit that mark in three consecutive campaigns from 2015-17. The 31-year-old pivot isn't getting any younger, but it's safe to assume he has at least a few seasons of high-level play left in the tank.