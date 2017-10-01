Play

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Expected to be okay following lower-body issue

Toews suffered a lower-body injury Saturday against the Penguins, but is expected to be fine, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

It wouldn't be surprising if Toews was held out of some of Saturday's preseason finale as a precaution given coach Quenneville's comments on the matter. Regardless, the team should update its captain's status ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Penguins.

