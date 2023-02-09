Toews (illness) isn't expected to play Friday against Arizona or Saturday versus the Jets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
It appears Toews will likely miss at least two more contests with the illness that held him out of Tuesday's loss to the Ducks. Jason Dickinson will likely continue to occupy a top-six role until Toews is ready to return.
