Toews (illness) was back at practice Thursday and is expected to play Friday against the Jets, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Toews missed his first game of the season Tuesday against the Devils. He has eight goals and 14 points in 24 games this season, with four goals and six points coming with the man-advantage.
