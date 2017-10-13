Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Extends point streak against Minnesota
Toews scored his third goal of the season in Thursday's loss to the Wild. He's begun the year on a five-game point streak.
After posting his lowest goal total in three seasons in 2016-17, Toews has gotten off to a hot start this year, racking up six points through five contests. The top-line center has been reunited with former teammate Brandon Saad and is playing with tons of ferocity that makes him seem destined for a bounce-back campaign. Toews is already a must-own fantasy commodity, but if he returns to his 30-goal potential, that's an even bigger plus for his fantasy owners.
