Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Eyeing return versus Blues
Toews (upper body) hopes to rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Blues, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Blackhawks certainly won't push their star pivot back into action Friday, but Toews seems to be in a decent position to make that return. Expect another update confirming his status on game day.
