Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Factors into team's only goal

Toews skated to a minus-2 rating but contributed a power-play assist in Monday's 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes.

Toews was the primary distributor on an Alex DeBrincat tally to save his fantasy night, but the captain obviously cannot be thrilled with the outcome of this game -- especially since the drubbing came from the cellar dwellers of the NHL and Chicago had 16 more shots than Arizona. With the Blackhawks unlikely to make the playoffs, it wouldn't be surprising to see Toews' minutes taper off down the stretch.