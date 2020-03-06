Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Finds net vs. Oilers
Toews scored a goal on four shots and went 11-for-18 (61.1 percent) on faceoffs in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Toews scored on a wraparound goal in the opening minute of the second period to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead. The Chicago captain had been in a bit of a goal-scoring skid as of late, having found the net just once in eight games prior to Thursday's win. Toews needs only two more goals to reach 20 for the 13th time in as many NHL seasons.
