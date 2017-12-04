Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Finds twine in loss

Toews potted his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's loss to the Kings.

It was the first goal in five contests for Toews, who was credited with six shots on goal Saturday night against Dallas. The first-line center is once again on track for another season in the 50-60 point range. Toews has also aided fantasy goers with 22 PIM through 27 contests and remains a threat with the man advantage, making him valuable in many fantasy formats. You know what you're getting with the two-way stud.