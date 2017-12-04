Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Finds twine in loss
Toews potted his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's loss to the Kings.
It was the first goal in five contests for Toews, who was credited with six shots on goal Saturday night against Dallas. The first-line center is once again on track for another season in the 50-60 point range. Toews has also aided fantasy goers with 22 PIM through 27 contests and remains a threat with the man advantage, making him valuable in many fantasy formats. You know what you're getting with the two-way stud.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Big three-point effort•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Stuck in scoring rut•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Breaks cold streak in win•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Dishes out pair of assists Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Extends point streak against Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Projected to play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...