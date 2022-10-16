Toews scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Toews started the Blackhawks' comeback with a second-period tally. The 34-year-old center has scored twice in three games, including one power-play goal. He's added seven shots on net, four PIM, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Considering he had just 12 goals in 71 contests last year, it appears Toews is on track for better scoring numbers in 2022-23, even if the team around him underwhelms.
