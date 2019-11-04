Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: First multi-point game of 2019-20
Toews had two assists and added two shots and four PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks. He also went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) on faceoffs.
It's been a terribly slow start to the year for the Chicago captain, but he now has three points in his last two games. He assisted on Adam Boqvist's first NHL goal to open the scoring Sunday, then made a beautiful setup to Patrick Kane for the overtime winner. It was the first two-point game of the season for Toews, who has just two goals and three assists through 13 games. The 31-year-old had a career-high 35 goals and 81 points just last season, so don't bail prematurely.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Strikes late to force overtime•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Pots first goal in OT•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Collects first assist of 2019-20•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Sets new personal best in points•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Matches career high in points•
-
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Strikes on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.