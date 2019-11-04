Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: First multi-point game of 2019-20

Toews had two assists and added two shots and four PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks. He also went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) on faceoffs.

It's been a terribly slow start to the year for the Chicago captain, but he now has three points in his last two games. He assisted on Adam Boqvist's first NHL goal to open the scoring Sunday, then made a beautiful setup to Patrick Kane for the overtime winner. It was the first two-point game of the season for Toews, who has just two goals and three assists through 13 games. The 31-year-old had a career-high 35 goals and 81 points just last season, so don't bail prematurely.