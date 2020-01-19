Play

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Five-game, 12-point streak

Toews had two goals and two assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Toews is riding a five-game, 12-point streak (four goals, eight assists) and has 15 points in eight games to start 2020. He's on a 72-point pace despite the Hawks' struggles. He's an auto play right now.

