Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Gathers assist Sunday

Toews supplied an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Toews contributed all over the scoresheet in the comeback win, which included a secondary assist on Adam Boqvist's game-winner. The center is up to 31 points (10 goals, 21 helpers), 105 shots and 32 PIM through 43 contests.