Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Goal and assist for third straight game

Toews recorded a goal and an assist with four shots on goal in a 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

The Blackhawks captain gave his team the lead early in the third period after they trailed most of the first 40 minutes, but it was all for naught after the Golden Knights scored twice in the third to win. Even still, Toews has a goal and assist in three straight games, and the mini-streak has him up to 12 goals and 28 points this season. Toews is on track to score at least 55 points for the ninth time in the last decade. The only time he didn't reach that total was in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.