Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Grabs two points in overtime win
Toews netted an even-strength goal and a secondary assist in Tuesday night's 3-2 overtime home win over the Panthers.
An established two-way veteran, Toews is up to 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) through 31 games this season. Neither of his points took place on the man advantage in this latest contest, but he's averaging an eye-popping 3:42 of ice time in that special teams situation this season, which is the most he's had since the 2008-09 campaign. Owning Toews is a luxury in fantasy since he's such a low maintenance player.
