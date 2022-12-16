Toews logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Toews set up Taylor Raddysh in the third period, preventing the Blackhawks from being shut out. Toews has a goal and two assists in his last five outings, but there's little reason to expect an explosion of offense as long as he's stuck in a mediocre offense. He's at nine goals, seven helpers, 49 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 27 games.