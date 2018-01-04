Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Has second-straight multi-point game
Toews put home an empty-netter and had an assist Wednesday in a 5-2 win over the Rangers.
This is a positive sign for Toews owners, as he's now scored four points in two games after getting 22 in the first 37 games. He hasn't been as effective as he has been in past years, but Wednesday might prove a springboard for his production moving forward.
