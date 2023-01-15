Toews netted a goal and recorded an assist in an 8-5 loss to Seattle on Saturday.
Toews found the back of the net at 4:40 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He's up to 12 goals and 24 points in 40 games this season. After being held off the scoresheet for five straight contests from Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Toews has a goal and four points in his last four games.
