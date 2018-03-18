Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Hits 20 goals for 11th straight season

Toews scored his 20th goal of the season and added an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Toews has scored at least 20 goals in each of his 11 seasons and topped 50 points (he has 51) in 10. The lockout year is the only time he failed to register 50. Toews has caught fire recently after a super-slow start and has 11 points, including four goals, in his last eight contests. He has gone from a bench role in a lot of formats to a mandatory starter again.