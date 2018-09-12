Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Hoping to return to form offensively
Toews is confident he can return to form offensively this season, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Toews' offensive production has been on a steady decline since he averaged nearly a point-per-game in three straight campaigns starting with the 2010-11 season, but he's confident he can start to reverse that trend in 2018-19. The Blackhawks captain told Powers "There's no doubt I want to get back to being that offensive threat that I know I can be. That's how I like to contribute. Obviously playing well on both sides of the puck, but not neglecting the fact I can be an elite scorer." Whether that's a realistic possibility at this stage in Toews' career remains to be seen, but with Chicago missing the playoffs for the first time since his rookie year, the 30-year-old forward has had more time than he's had in a very long while to train this offseason, which could benefit him in the long run. Either way, the 2006 first-round pick has notched at least 20 goals and 30 assists in five consecutive campaigns, so he'll remain a valuable fantasy asset even if he's unable to improve upon those number in 2018-19.
