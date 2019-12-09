Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: In on every Chicago goal

Toews had a goal and two assists with five shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Arizona. He also had four PIM and won 10 of 14 faceoffs (71.4 percent).

All three of Toews' points came in the opening period as the Blackhawks built a 3-0 lead. He opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the year in the game's opening minute before assisting on goals by Alex DeBrincat (PP) and Dominik Kubalik. The 31-year-old had an exceptionally quiet opening month with a goal and an assist in 11 games. Since then, the Chicago captain has five goals and 11 assists in 19 games.