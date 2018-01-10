Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Keeps rolling with two goals
Toews scored twice on seven shots in Tuesday's 8-2 demolition of the Senators.
Toews has really come on of late with five goals and nine points in his past five games. The six-game point drought that preceded this productive stretch has been reduced to a distant memory.
