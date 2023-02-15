Toews (illness) was placed on injured reserve by the Hawks on Wednesday retroactive to Feb. 7, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Toews was already expected to be sidelined giant the Leafs on Wednesday, so his IR designation won't impact when he can return to the lineup. Max Domi figures to continue holding down the first-line center role while Toews is on the shelf while Jason Dickinson steps into the second line. Toews lingering illness concerns could limit Chicago's ability to move him at the deadline as has been widely suspected. If Toews doesn't get traded, he will hit the open market during the offseason.