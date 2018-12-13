Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Leads Hawks to rare win

Toews scored a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

After getting held off the scoresheet entirely over the last two games, Toews roared back with just his second multi-point performance since his early October scoring binge. Despite his lack of explosive nights, the 30-year-old still has 14 goals and 27 points through 33 games, putting him on pace for his first 30-goal campaign since 2010-11.