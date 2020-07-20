Toews exited Monday's practice session with an undisclosed issue, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Blackhawks are already considered long shots to get past the Oilers in the play-in series and an injury to Toews would only make matters worse for the club. The 31-year-old center racked up 60 points in 70 games this season and continues to serve as the anchor of Chicago's top line alongside Patrick Kane. If he does miss any game action, Dylan Strome could find himself getting promoted to the No. 1 line.