Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Lights lamp with shorty

Toews scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Toews' 15th goal of the year was his first shorthanded point. He's up to 46 points, 128 shots and 42 PIM through 56 games this season. While occasionally streaky, Toews is on track to challenge the 65-point mark in 2019-20, and one strong hot streak could put him on pace to challenge for 70.