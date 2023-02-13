Toews (illness) will probably miss Chicagos next two games, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago plays in Montreal on Tuesday before visiting Toronto on Wednesday. Toews is currently still working out in Chicago. His availability for Friday's contest at Ottawa is unclear at the moment. Toews, who has been out since Jan. 28, has 14 goals, 28 points and 79 shots on net in 46 games this season.