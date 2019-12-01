Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Manages power-play assist
Toews earned an assist with the man advantage in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
The center had the secondary helper on Patrick Kane's power-play goal in the third period. Toews also recorded five shots on goal and two PIM for a slashing minor, which saw Brandon Saad open the scoring shorthanded in the first period. Toews has 14 points in 26 games this season, but 12 of his points came in 15 November after an ice-cold start to 2019-20.
