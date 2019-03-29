Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Matches career high in points
Toews picked up a goal and a power-play assist while adding seven shots in a 5-4 win over the Sharks.
Toews is up to 76 points in 77 games, matching his career high from 2010-11. With five games left in the campaign, it's highly likely Toews sets a new personal best, and he may even reach 80 points for the first time in his career.
