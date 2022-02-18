Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
